The West African Examinations Council has cautioned candidates in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination against fraudsters, who are bent on jeopardising the performance of the examination.

Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, Head of Public Affairs, WAEC, gave the warning in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the attention of the council had been drawn to the recent activities of these fraudsters.

Ojijeogu said the past questions were being posted through some social media platforms by the fraudsters claiming that “they are the papers to be written by candidates.”

“The attention of WAEC has been drawn to the activities of fraudsters that are capable of jeopardising the performance of gullible candidates in the ongoing WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2018-Second Series in Nigeria.

“The council has observed with dismay that past questions are being posted via WhatsApp and criminal websites by fraudulent individuals, which they claim are that of yet to be written papers.

“For instance, the question paper for Principles of Cost Accounting that was written in Sierra Leone and Gambia on Thursday (today) are being circulated by these criminally-minded elements.

“The paper is circulated for candidates in Nigeria as Financial Accounting, slated for tomorrow (Friday).

“The success of our candidates is our major concern and the council wishes to advise all candidates not to fall prey to these fraudsters but rather concentrate on their studies.’’