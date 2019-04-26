<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Examination Committee (NEC) of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has approved sanctions for all candidates and centres that were involved in malpractice.

This was made known at the two-day 67th meeting of the committee held in Lagos.

NEC okayed punishment for candidates already slammed with Cancellation of Entire Results (CER) and Cancellation of Subject Results (CSR).

WAEC Head of Public Affairs, Mr. Demianus Ojijeogu, in a statement said erring candidates will be barred from sitting for examinations for a certain number of years and added that affected candidates and examination centres were duly informed.

“However, the results of candidates who were exonerated by the committee will be released”, it read.

“The committee considered special cases, clemency cases and restitution cases from the WASSCE for private candidates, 2018 second series and 2019 first series.”

The spokesman said the committee received a report on the statistics of entries and results for the WASSCE for school candidates 2018, and also received and considered the general résumé of the Chief Examiners’ reports on the WASSCE for private candidates, 2018 second series.

“The committee received and considered reports on the activities of the Aptitude Tests Department (ATD) for the period between October 2018 to February 2019 and on the activities of the research department of the council for the period between October 2018 and March 2019.

“With regard to the general résumé of the chief examiners’ reports on the WASSCE for private candidates, 2018 second series, the committee noted the observation by the chief examiners that the standard of the papers compared favourably with those of previous years and that the clarity and unambiguity of the questions were worthy of note.

“They also reported that the rubrics were clear, questions were explicit and the marking schemes were comprehensive. The committee noted the various shortcomings of the candidates as reported by the chief examiners,” Ojijeogu noted.