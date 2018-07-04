The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has announced a 49.98 percent pass rate in the number of candidates that obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects and above including English Language and Mathematics.

Announcing the result of the 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Lagos at the WAEC Training and Testing Centre (WTTC), Ogba, Mr Olu Adenipekun, WAEC’s Head of National Office (HNO) said a total of 786,016 candidates of the 1,572,396 that wrote the examination had five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics.

The result of the 2018 WAEC school based examination represented about 9.24 percent drop against the 59.22 % recorded in the 2017 test.

According to Adenipekun, statistics of the result showed that a total of 1,213,244 candidates representing 76.84 percent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without English Language and or Mathematics.

“858,424 candidates representing 54.59 percent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English language but without Mathematics,” the HNO added.

He directed candidates who sat for the examination and have fulfilled their financial obligations to the council to check the details of their performance on the Council’s result website: www.waecdirect.org.