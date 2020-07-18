



The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has agreed with Nigeria to postpone the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) as a result of the disruptions caused by the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which forced the closure of schools in the country.

Senior officials of the Federal Ministry of Education had mounted pressure on the examination body to shift the test and had engaged top officials of the agency in a meeting in Abuja earlier in the week on the matter.





The examination was scheduled to begin on August 4, but the federal government announced that students of unity schools would not be writing it because of concerns over the pandemic.

It was gathered from officials that WAEC will officially announce a new date for the test after consulting with four other countries.

Nigeria is gradually reopening its economy after a total lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.