<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The West African Examinations Council says the results of 9,457 candidates who sat for the Second Series of its 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for (private candidates) are to be investigated before they would be released.

The council’s Head of National Office, Olu Adenipekun, said this at a news conference to announce the results of candidates who participated in the 2019 WASSCE (Private).

According to him, these candidates, representing 9.74 per cent of all results, are suspected to have been involved in examination malpractice.

He said that their cases would be presented to the appropriate committee of the council and the decisions reached on the cases would be communicated to the affected candidates within the shortest possible time.

Mr Adenipekun noted that a total of 97,080 candidates registered for the examination, while 94,884 candidates actually sat for the examination.

Giving a breakdown of the statistics of the candidates’ performance, he added that of the 94,884 that sat for the examination, a total of 91, 225 candidates had their results fully processed and released.

He also noted that 3, 659 others had a few of their subjects still being processed, saying that such results would, however, be speedily processed and released within the next one week.

According to him, 49,679 candidates, representing 52.36 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.

He said that of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination, 33, 304 others, representing 35.10 per cent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics out of which was 16, 431.

According to him, out of these numbers, 16,431 were males and 16, 873 were females representing 49. 34 per cent and 50.66 per cent respectively.

“I also wish to announce that a total of 110 candidates with varying degrees of special needs registered for the examination.

“Out of this number, 38 are visually challenged, 15 have impaired hearing, 12 others with low vision and three are spastic cum mentally challenged.

“A total of eight others are physically challenged and all these candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination.

“The results of these candidates have been fully processed and released along with those of other candidates,’’ Adenipekun said.

Meanwhile, the Head of National Office has said that the council in Nigeria had perfected its Electronic Certificate Management System, an online portal being deployed to enable private candidates’ request for their certificates online.

According to him, beginning with the 2019 Second Series WASSCE for Private Candidates, the collection of certificates will be based on requests by candidates online via the Electronic Certificate Management System platform.

He said that details of the simple procedures would be made available to the public shortly.

Mr Adenipekun added that this year’s examination that took place in the five member countries of the council commenced from Aug. 29, to Oct. 2.

He added that the coordination of the examiners and marking of candidates’ scripts took place in 10 venues in the country.

According to him, in addition, two venues were used for the electronic marking of three essay papers which included Economics paper (2) Commerce paper (2) and Civic Education paper (2).

He lauded stakeholders for their support and commitment toward the successful conduct of the examination and marking of the scripts.

“Our sincere thanks also go to the Federal and State Ministries of Education and to the Nigeria Police and other security agencies for their support and cooperation during the conduct of the examination.

“We are equally grateful to schools that availed the council the use of their facilities for various activities of the council in spite of their other commitments,’’ he said.

Newsmen report that candidates who sat the examination had been advised to check the details of their performance on the council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org.

The result checker PIN and Serial Number needed by candidates to check their results online are contained on the candidate’s Smart Identity Card used during the conduct of the examination.