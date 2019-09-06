<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

More revelations seem to be trickling in after he arrest of kidnap kingpin Hamisu Bala Wadume as the Intelligence Response Teams (IRT) from Force Headquarters in Abuja has arrested more suspects in Jalingo and Takum local government areas of Taraba State.

A very reliable police source disclosed that Fuski Angulu, who hails from Takum LGA of the state is alleged to be behind most of the cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in southern Taraba while Idi Shaidan who allegedly operates around Jalingo has also been arrested.

It was gathered that upon interrogation, Idi Shaidan mentioned the names of a former Special Adviser to the Government of Taraba on Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), Alhaji Salejo Damburan, and a serving councillor in Jalingo LGA Alhaji Shagari Umar.

According to the police source, Damburam, Shagari, and one Sunday Kona were subsequently arrested and interrogated by the IRT police team and their houses searched.

It was further revealed that Alhaji Salejo Damburam and Alhaji Shagari Umar were released on bail while Idi Shaidan, Sunday Kona and some members of their gang numbering about seven were taken to Force Headquarters, Abuja.

It was gathered that a Toyota Hilux and 406 Peugeot car belonging to Damburam and Shagari, including a Hummer Bus alleged to be the operational vehicle of Fuski Angulu were conveyed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja by members of the IRT team.

Speaking to journalists in Jalingo on Friday, the former Special Adviser on MDGs denied allegations of his involvement in any criminal activities.

He, however, confirmed his arrest by the members IRT, adding that he was released two hours later after obtaining his written statement.

Damburam admitted that he knew Idi Shaidan as one of the boys that had been terrorising his house and his water company in Jalingo.

He disclosed that he had reported Idi Shaidan to the Directorate of State Service (DSS) and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Jalingoon several occasions, but Idi vowed to implicate him.

He dismissed as false, the claim by Idi Shaidan that he supplied them with guns and operational vehicles.