The Victims Support Fund has expended the sum of N387 million in financing the reconstruction of Michka Council Secretariat in Adamawa State destroyed by insurgents four years ago.

The Chairman of the fund, Lieutenant General T.Y Danjuma, made this known on Wednesday in Michika during the handing over and inauguration of the newly completed secretariat complex.

Danjuma, who was represented by Vice Chairman of the fund, Alhaji Tijjani Tumsah, said the development was part of efforts to restore basic social amenities and facilitate the re-establishment of local governance in areas recovered from insurgents.

Danjuma said the new building comprised Administrative block, Works Department, Finance and Budget, Agriculture and Education Departments as well as the legislative council.

Danjuma urged Michika Local Government chairman and his staff to move in and commence work so as to encourage the return of more people to the area.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of the VSF, Prof. Sunday Ochoche, said apart from the secretariat project, the fund also completed about 13 other projects, including schools and health centres.

Ochoche, who urged the state government to reciprocate the gesture by furnishing the secretariat, said the fund on its part would provide furniture to schools it reconstructed in the area.

Ochoche also promised to sustain VSF support to youth and women in the area and other communities affected by insurgency in the north east.

In his speech, the Governor Muhammadu Bindow, represented by his Deputy, Martins Babale, described the inauguration as a symbolic act that confirmed the stability of the community and the return of governance at the grassroots.

Bindow said: “It is a pride to us.

“VSF has continued to prove to us that it is a dependable partner.”

He called for sustained support from VSF and other partners in rebuilding insurgency ravaged areas in the state.