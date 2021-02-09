



Following the spike in new COVID-19 cases across the country, the Victim Support Fund (VSF) Emergency Task Force on COVID-19 has donated three boreholes and sanitation facilities to three secondary schools in Nasarawa State.

The Chairman of the VSF Emergency Task Force on COVID-19, Mrs Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, presented the facilities to the benefiting schools at the Government Science Secondary School, Wamba, in Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

The benefitting schools in the state are Government Science Secondary School, Wamba; Government Secondary School, Kekura; and Government Secondary School, Panda.

According to Akerele-Ogunsiji, “Each of the three benefitting schools is to receive a solar powered borehole, four hand washing stations and 2,000 pieces of reusable masks.”





She stated that each of the three schools will also receive five pieces of four-litre hand sanitizers, 120 bottles of 500ml liquid hand wash and five cartons of bleach.

She said: “The organisation is concerned about the plight of students and teachers, especially in densely populated areas. The hand wash stations have been set up in the schools and the schools have been supplied with liquid hand wash, sanitisers and bleach.

“VSF will continue to provide succour to vulnerable Nigerians as well as institutional support to agencies involved in the fight against COVID-19.”

In a welcome address, the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Fatu Jimaita Sabo, said the state has procured and distributed liquid soap, sanitisers, hand-washing buckets, infrared thermometers, First Aid boxes and medicament as well as masks to all the 418 public secondary schools in the state in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic.