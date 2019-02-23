



Voting in the ongoing Presidential and National Assemby in going on peacefully in Sokoto State with large turnout of voters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voters were on queue at Gagi, Nakasari, Unguwar Rogo, Gobirawa wards as well as Bauchi and Emir Yahaya roads while election officials resumed at about 8 . a.m.

A voter Dahiru Bala, who was the first to vote at Kasuwan Marina 010 at 8.05, told NAN expressed satisfaction with the early commencement of the exercise and orderly conduct of voters.

Also, a 73-year-old voter, Malam Ahmad Binanchi, who voted at Sarkin Musulmi ‘A’ polling unit 001, said he was at the polling unit by 6.30 a.m and voted at 8. 30 a.m.

Binanchi expressed satisfaction with the easy voting process and commended the authorities as well as the electorates.

Also, Alhaji Bala Abubakar III, a member of the House of Representatives, who voted at about 9.15 at Sarkin Munsulmi 002 polling unit commended the turnout and smooth election processes.

Another voter and candidate in the election, Alhaji Ahmad Maccido, said he was impressed with the “unprecedented” turnout of voters for the election.

NAN reports that security had been deployed across the state for the exercise.

So far, there has been no report of major hitches regarding the elections from across the state.

Retired Group Captain Muhammad Gummi, a Domestic Observer, told NAN that the election was smooth and systems perfectly working.

Meanwhile, the turnout of voters at the Southern Senatorial District of Sokoto state is also impressive, as eligible voters were at their polling units in large number.