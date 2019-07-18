<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday handed over a property forfeited by the late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, to the Voice of Nigeria (VON), which now becomes the new headquarters of the broadcast station.

The property, located at Plot 1386, Uda Crescent, Off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, was handed over to VON by the EFCC Secretary, Olanipekun Olukoyede, who represented the Acting Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Olukeyede said with a successful fight against corruption, 70 per cent of Nigeria’s problems would have been solved.

In a statement released by the commission and signed by the Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Tony Orilade said: “The edifice is one of the properties seized from and finally forfeited to the federal government by the late Chief of Air Staff, Alex Badeh.

“According to the Acting Chairman of the commission, Magu, who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the Commission, Barrister Ola Olukoyede, the hand over is a testament that the fight against corruption is real. If we are able to fight corruption in Nigeria concertedly, we would have fought 70% of Nigeria’s problem.”

The Chairman of the Board of VON, Ibrahim Buba and DG, VON, Osita Okechukwu, led other management staff of VON at the handover ceremony.