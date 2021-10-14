VON boss hails Senate on electronic transmission of election results

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has hailed the Nigerian Senate for reversing its decision on electronic voting and transfer of results.

Against its earlier stance in July, the Senate on Tuesday bowed to pressure largely from the civil groups and media as amended the clause to let the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) determine the use of electronic voting and transfer of results rather than the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Assembly.

The Senate, while voting on the bill earlier in July, empowered the NCC to determine the use of electronic transmission of election results, thereby undermining the independence of the electoral body.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Mr Okechukwu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), applauded the lawmakers for retracing their steps in favour of Nigeria’s democratic development.

He said “Insertion of Electronic Transmission of results in our electoral lexicon laws is a fundamental tonic to banish Election Collation Bandits and hence, the extension of our democratic frontiers.

“This will lead to one man one vote, and renew our fate in elections, as thuggery and ballot snatching will fade away.”

Mr Okechukwu said the cordial relationship existing between the legislative and executive arms of government was enough indication that President Muhammadu Buhari would assent to the bill providing for electronic transmission of election results.

He said the president had on several occasions pledged to leave behind a credible electoral system where the votes of the electorate would count.

“We are going to harvest the fruit of this cordial bicameral relationship now. That is why one thanked Mr President along the same line with the legislators, and civil society organisations. I don’t have fears he will sign the bill into law,” he said.