Following the directive by Dr. Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, to Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to ensure that issues regarding automatic voicemails were addressed on all existing phone lines and subscribers given the option of accessing the service via an activation code, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), has said voicemail is a value-added service which only those who opt-in should have.

ALTON through a statement issued and signed by the Chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, said, “Our attention has been drawn to yet another directive by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy on Deactivation of Voice Mail Protocol by Service Providers’ Network. In as much that we want to believe that the Minister was misquoted.

“However, our position on voicemail directive by the minister is that voicemail (VM) is a value-added service. Only those who opt-in should have it. The current practice on some networks is that once you call and the recipient doesn’t pick, you get a voice prompt saying that the subscriber is not available and asking you to record a voice message after the tone.”

The operators said consumer are not billed anything, but may be charged for a few seconds, or for the time it takes you to record the message if they delay.

“The recipient of the voice mail does not get charged for listening. It is free. VM is a value added service and it should only be provisioned for those who expressly request for it. It may be recalled that MNOs reintroduced the VM facility to discourage people who “flash” continuously. Flashing wastes network resources and also degrades QoS reporting. This should not however justify the practise the way it is being done by some networks.

“However, this is not a major “policy issue” within the meaning of Section. 23&24 of the NCA which empowers the Minister to formulate “general policy for the communications sector…” (after consultations organised by the NCC!). It is a mere operational/ consumer protection issue which the ministry can simply call NCC’s attention to.”

He said the issue of voicemail is a purely consumer related issues that minister refers to as a major policy issue and that it also amounts to unnecessary interference by the minister contrary to Section 25 subsections 1 & 2 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003.