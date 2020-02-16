<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Plans by the management of the Voice of America (VOA) have reached an advanced stage to set up its North-East Regional Reporting centre in Gombe for easy reach on members of the public who are listeners of the station particularly its Hausa service.

The disclosure was made on Sunday by the Chief of Hausa Service of the VOA, Aliyu Mustapha Sokoto during a courtesy visit to the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, at the Government House, Gombe.

Aliyu Mustapha Sokoto, who was in Gombe to inspect some buildings to house the complex, told the Governor that the regional reporting centre, when established will serve as North-East hub for VOA’s integrated newscasts, magazine shows, diverse stringer reports, exclusive interviews, call-in shows with prominent leaders, panel/round table discussions among others.





He commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his disposition and show of interest towards the establishment of the international radio station’s office in Gombe.

In his remarks, Inuwa Yahaya thanked the Head of VOA Hausa service for choosing Gombe to serve as their regional hub, assuring them of government’s cooperation to ensure its realization and success.

He said that Gombe state is willing to partner with the VOA and any other media outfit in the quest to inform, educate and enlighten the public with a view to entrenching good governance through mass media as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, senior special assistant, media and publicity to the governor.