Wild jubilation disrupted academic activities at the Cross River University of Technology, Calabar, on Wednesday, as a visually-impaired scholar, Dr. Jacob Agba, emerged as Acting Dean, Faculty of Communication Technology.

Dr. Agba, who is the postgraduate coordinator in the Department of Mass Communication, scored 20 votes to defeat his rival and a former Head to Department, Dr. Ndoma Brown, who scored 13 votes.

It was gathered that Agba was not only the first visually-impaired scholar to serve in that capacity, but also the first to assume the seat without first becoming a HOD.

The event was monitored by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Ingwu, in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

A postgraduate student in the department, Essien Ojoi, reaffirmed Agba’s committed to effectively articulate the vision of the faculty.

“He lectured me during my undergraduate days, so I have no doubt in his ability to function effectively.”

In his acceptance speech, Agba assured everyone of his willingness to justify the definition of a leader.

He also said colleagues tried to dissuade him to relax his ambition, but he parried it and wanted to put his popularity to test.

“I assure you that I will not fail you. The other side of me which appears to be a challenge, if you are with me, we can do better.

“When God called Moses to send him to Aaron, he complained of his speech problem. God asked him a question, ‘don’t you have Aeron, your brother with you?’ At any point that any level of challenge press me down, I will remember that you are my Aaron there and I can call on any one of you to support me,” he said.

However, efforts to get the reaction of Dr Brown was futile as his phone was switched off.