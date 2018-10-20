Visionscape Sanitation Solutions has said that the company remains resolute in its quest to provide innovative solutions across the waste management sector to bridge environmental infrastructure gaps in Lagos state and across emerging markets.

This is even as the company reiterated its commitment to doing business responsibly, within a circular economy.

The chief executive officer, Visionscape Sanitation Solutions, John Irvine, who was responding to an allegation by Lagos State House of Assembly in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday said that there are some misinterpretation of the statements being circulated, despite its continued efforts in meeting the performance matrices of its valid and subsisting contract.

Irvine said Visionscape will nonetheless continue to fulfil the terms of its service contract in the face of a sustained negative sponsored media campaign, as well as persistent and systematic sabotage of its efforts and assets.

According to him, “We have been made aware of statements being attributed to the Lagos State House of Assembly concerning cancellation of our service contract with the Lagos State Government.

“We would like to believe that there is some misinterpretation of the statements being circulated, despite our continued efforts in meeting the performance matrices of our valid and subsisting contract.

“We will nonetheless continue to fulfil the terms of our service contract in the face of a sustained negative sponsored media campaign, as well as persistent and systematic sabotage of our efforts and our assets.

“We remain open to dialogue, levelling the competitive playing field and participating in a more inclusive process with all stakeholders in the environment.”