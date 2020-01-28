<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has said American President Donald Trump deserves commendation for extending his visa restriction policy to Nigeria.

Ojikutu said with the American visa restriction, Nigerians would now learn to sit at home to develop and invest in their country rather than junketing around the world, searching for greener pastures.

The former Lagos deputy governor also commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for blocking all the channels through which people used to steal public funds.

Ojikutu spoke on Tuesday in Lagos at a town hall meeting organised by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project in collaboration with UKAid to “sensitise and encourage citizens to participate in and embrace the war against corruption”.

Speaking during the general comments session, Ojikutu said Nigerians must support anti-graft war because corruption was ruining the country.

She said, “Nigeria is a great country; we have no other place to go to. I have lived in England, I have lived in America. Those are the greatest nations but I was a stranger there. When I come to Nigeria, I’m a queen; I’m a princess. So, we should build our country such that people will love to stay here and not exit.





“If we don’t build our country, we are in trouble and it’s getting to that. And I’m very happy with this President Trump for one issue; this issue of staying back home and make your home homely. Why are you coming to where we have made homely? And then, you not only come to where we have made homely but you also come to spoil it for us. The kind of things we buy in their shops, they always wonder where we get that kind of money from. Now, Trump is telling you, whatever you have stolen use it in your country.”

Ojikutu said to end corruption in Nigeria, the fight must start from the homes where parents negatively influence their children who then grow to hold public offices.

“We must start from the source; from the mother and the father, who need to make ends meet and are doing things that are not right in the presence of their children. These are the children who become policemen, judge, governors, legislators because right from home, they were shown that nothing is wrong in stealing,” she said.

Commending the Buhari anti-graft war, Ojikutu said, “In those days, there were ways in which you could get by and take care of yourself because of the loopholes in the system. Then here comes this great man, President Buhari; and he started blocking all the loopholes where all of us were able to wriggle – if you don’t get it on the right, you get it on the left. Now, there is nowhere to get it except you do the right thing. And that is why everybody is now trying to say let us fight corruption.”

The Executive Director, SERAP, Adetokunbo Mumuni, said the town hall meeting became necessary because SERAP had realised that the anti-corruption fight would not go far without Nigerians owning the process.