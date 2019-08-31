<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The newly introduced reciprocity fee on approved US visas will remain in force until the embassy in Nigeria receives official diplomatic communications from the federal government on a new fee schedule for Americans seeking US visas.

The US Embassy said on Friday in a statement in Abuja that it “looks forward to receiving official diplomatic communication regarding a new fee schedule for Americans seeking Nigerian visas.

“Until such time and the confirmation of implementation, the reciprocity fee for approved visas to the United States will remain in place.”

The introduction of the reciprocity fee was announced on Tuesday to take effect from Thursday, August 29.

Nigerian citizens worldwide are required to pay a visa issuance fee for all approved non-migrant visas.

The embassy explained that the reciprocity fee also known as the visa issuance fee would be charged in addition to the non-migrant visa application fee known as MVR which all applicants would pay at the time of application.

The embassy clarified that Nigerian citizens whose applications for non-migrant visas are denied will not be charged the new reciprocity fees.

The US had earlier complained that their citizens were paying too much to secure visas, but the Nigerian government failed to reduce its visa cost.

Following the announcement of the reciprocity fee by the US, Nigeria’s Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, on August. 28 announced the Federal Government’s approval on the reduction of visa fees for Americans seeking Nigerian visas.