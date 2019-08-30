<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, has said its new visa fee policy regarding Nigerians has not changed.

In a terse statement made available to newsmen, the Embassy said it looked forward to receiving official diplomatic communication regarding a new fee schedule for Americans seeking Nigerian visas.

It added that pending when the communication will be received, including confirmation of implementation, the reciprocity fees for approved visas to the United States will remain in place.

“The U.S. Embassy looks forward to receiving official diplomatic communication regarding a new fee schedule for Americans seeking Nigerian visas. Until such time, and confirmation of implementation, the reciprocity fees for approved visas to the United States will remain in place,” the United States said.

Recall that the United States had on Tuesday, come up with its reciprocity visa fee for Nigerians.

The embassy had said it took the decision after engaging the Federal government for 18 months, beginning from early 2018, without any fruitful result to arrive at the decision.

The Federal government, through the Ministry of Interior, however, succumbed to the new visa policy by the United States by reducing the visa charges to United States nationals from $180 to $150.