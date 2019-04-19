<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Vehicle Inspection Service has said it had embarked on a new mode of enforcement to carry out its operations in Lagos State effectively.

Olusoji Adebayo, the Head of Control, Regulations and Enforcement of VIS, Lagos State, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday.

Adebayo said the new operation system of carrying out the VIS duty in the state was one of the best practices in the world.

He said: “If you can remember vividly, it is going to two years now that the present administration under the leadership of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode said we should tap into modern system of enforcement.

“So, through that we concluded that preferred items of modern solutions to this enforcement problem is by tapping the advantage of using Automatic Numbers Plate Recovery camera.

“It is this camera we are using in Lagos now.

“The working mode of the machine is so simple in the sense that it’s working on the existing database of VIS vehicle database over the years.”

According to him, the gadget is built up on the database of VIS being accumulated by Lagos State Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service and Motor Vehicle Administration Agency.

Adebayo said the new system had numerous advantages as it was kept away from the road thereby preventing the knocking down of VIS officials by reckless drivers.

The VIS boss also said the camera also works 24 hours and being handled by special squad to monitor the service.

He said the system was so good and the operations could be compared with the other parts of the world.

According to him: “The new technology is everywhere in Lagos State where the camera will scan the number plate of vehicles and check it round our database and other agencies and give the details of the vehicles.

“Automatically, SMS will be generated and sent to the owner of the vehicles and our nearby offices will prepare the tickets and drop it at their various doorsteps.

“We urge the residents to ensure total compliance with the rules and regulations of driving in the state so as to enhance sanity on the road.”