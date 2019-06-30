<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Violent protests have erupted in Kankara local government area of Katsina state as residence took to the street, blocking all access roads to the town over incessant attacks by bandits on their town and surrounding villages.

The protest is coming a day after bandits attacked no fewer than 10 villages surrounding the town killing, maiming and vandalising properties.

Residents told our reporter that travellers from Sokoto, Kano, Katsina were forced to divert by irate youths in protest to continued neglect by security agencies.

At present corpses of those killed are reportedly brought to the house of the District head just as hundreds of people from the neighbouring attacked villages are loitering the town in search for place to stay.

The police are yet to respond to enquiries made.