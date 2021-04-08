



A socio-cultural group in Osun State, Kiriji Heritage Defenders has alerted security agencies in the state to the influx of violent Fulani herdsmen into some parts of the state.

The group in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Dr Ekundayo Ademola in Osogbo on Thursday disclosed that the herdsmen were penetrating into the state through Kwara state via Odo-Otin local government.

We have it on good authority that suspected violent Fulani herdsmen are gradually penetrating Osun territory from Kwara state through Odo Otin local government. These herdsmen are believed to have been displaced in some neighbouring states to Osun.

They are moving around with a large number of cattle and are already constituting a security threat to residents of the state. We also have intelligence that some of the herdsmen were seen around Owode-Ede last week.

Similarly, the herdsmen were also suspected to be involved in the kidnapping that occurred in Osu, Osun state recently. We call on government and security agencies to act on the intelligence before these criminals perpetrate more crimes.





Kiriji Heritage Defenders as a group funded by its leaders has resolved to protect all the routes that connect South West with other regions. We are also monitoring and protecting our border.

He said the group has volunteers working to ensure the region is adequately secured against any incursion, calling in residents across the region and Yoruba in the diaspora to join in securing the region.

Meanwhile, the state Amotekun Corps Commandant, Brigadier-General Bashir Adewinmbi while reacting to the issues said the state has put a mechanism in place to ensure that movement of Fulani herdsmen into the state does not lead to violence or insecurity.

“The movement of Fulani herdsmen into the state is not an impossibility. However, the state is well prepared ahead of it. There is a committee at the Osun state House of Assembly, saddled with the responsibility of ensuring peaceful co-existence between herdsmen and the farmers.

“We have regular meetings with Miyetti Allah leaders in the state, and we are reaching an agreement that there will be no further escalation of any security issues. We are handling the situation through dialogue and resolving issues through peaceful means. I am assuring you that everything is under control”, he said.