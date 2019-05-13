<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Calm is gradually returning to Rafin kada and Kente in Wukari local government area of Taraba where about 14 persons were killed following attacks by suspected Tiv militia.

The chairman of Wukari local government council, Mr Adigrace Daniel, told newsmen that there is calm in the area as soldiers took charge.

Several road blocks were mounted along roads leading to the trouble areas to prevent more attacks by the suspected militia.

The chairman said those that fled the area in the wake of the attacks have not returned.

Calm is also gradually returning to farming communities of Ardo-Kola local government area where clashes was recorded between farmers and herdsmen.

It was gathered that the deployment of soldiers and police has helped restored peace in the farming communities.

Meanwhile, Governor Darius Ishaku has ordered security agencies to deal with perpetrators of the crisis.

In a statement by the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, he said Governor Darius expressed concern over loss of lives and property in the crisis.

The governor, according to the statement, urged all the warring factions in the crisis to drop their weapons and embrace peace.