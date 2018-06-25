Alhaji Wadata Bodinga, Director, FCT Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), has urged motorists to comply with the computerised vehicle inspection test before issuance of the road worthiness certificate.

Bodinga gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

He noted that in most cases of renewal of vehicle documents after payment, motorists did not have patience to get the service they had paid for.

“After people make payment for renewal, they should be responsible to go on their own to do the test.

“This is your right and you should claim it,” he said.

The director said that some motorists pay more than the stipulated amount in order to avoid going to the computerised vehicle inspection test centres.

He noted that the test had averted a lot of road accidents that ordinarily should have occurred.

“We have detected faulty brake pads and loosed nuts that ought to hold the tyre rims; the test has helped detect bad tyres.

“The inspection has the capability to detect electrical faults which ordinarily you will pay for outside but we offer such service for free,“ he said.

Bodinga advised Nigerians to stop compromising human safety because by so doing, they exposed their lives to danger.

He urged motorists to assert their right by going to the test centres to access the services they paid for.