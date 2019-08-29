<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said the State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency which was created by his administration was frustrated for political reasons.

He also stated that the establishment of State Police would go a long way in resolving the current security challenges facing the country.

Governor Wike said the present security structure made it difficult for the Federal Police to respond quickly to security challenges.

The Rivers Governor said these during a meeting with the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, Callamard Agnes at the Government House Port Harcourt.

He said: “We believe that there should be State Police for us to effectively fight crime in the country. Our system is fashioned towards the United States, which has Federal, State and Local Police. Each of them have their responsibilities.

“In the present situation, if a crime is committed, the Commissioner of Police will first report to the Inspector General of Police, before taking any action.

“We established the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency which would have helped the security agencies with Information. But it was politicised by the Federal Government when they sent the Nigerian Army to ensure that it did not come to fruition.

“If the State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency was allowed, probably we would have solved part of the security problems”.

Governor Wike reiterated the commitment of the State Government to the fight against cultism.

He said that the State Government had initiated an anti-cultism law, which would be diligently implemented.

He said that working with security agencies, the State Government had intervened in the cult clashes in Ogoniland.

He said several arrests have been made in Khana Local Government Area, where cult groups dislodged some communities.

Earlier, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, Ms. Callamard Agnes, said that she was interested in documenting the nature and extent of killings by State and non-state actors.

She said: “I am interested on how the Federal and State Governments respond to the challenges of violence by State and non-state actors.

“I would be grateful if you will share with us, Information on killings by the State and non-state actors”.