The Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN, has called for legislative backing for the organization to enhance its operations in the country.

The Commandant General of VGN, Mohammed Usman-Jahun, stated this in Abuja while speaking with newsmen on his Victory at the Court of Appeal, sitting in Kaduna as the duly elected Commandant General of Vigilante Group of Nigeria.

He said the VGN will to effectively compliment the efforts of other security agencies in protecting lives and property as well as prevent crimes during and after the Yuletide season.

According to him, the group remained committed to supporting the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in overcoming the nation’s security challenges.

While advising officers and men of VGN not to relent in discharging their duty, Usman-Jahun called for the support of state and federal government in the activities of VGN across the country.

Usman-Jahun, who dedicated his victory at the court to God, said this had put to an end, the over ten years leadership legal battle confronting VGN.

He therefore, promised to work with those who challenged his emergence as Commandant General of VGN in court to realize the key objectives of the Organization.

The Commandant General said officers and men of VGN would be adequately trained on international best practices of community policing to enhance security at the grassroots.

Usman-Jahun said the organization was already collaborating with some international agencies on capacity training to boost the performance of its personnel.