Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday visited the parents of youth corps member, Precious Owolabi, who was shot dead on Monday, July, 22 when Shi’ite members clashed with Police in Abuja.
Owolabi was a youth corps member undergoing his primary assignment with Channels Television before he was killed while reporting the incident that claimed his life.
Nothing will ever compare with the pain of losing a child.
This evening, I visited the family of Precious Owolabi and as a nation, we grieve the loss of this bright young man.
May the Almighty God comfort the family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/fcExxmjm04
— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) July 28, 2019
