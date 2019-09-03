<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President, Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria, Dr. Victor Iyama, says millers’ penchant for wheat in bread production continue to militate against realisation of calls for cassava bread production in Nigeria.

Iyama told newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja that in spite of the sustained campaigns by the association to discourage wheat importation, millers had remained adamant.

He said that stakeholders still showed lack of interest in the use of cassava flour for bread production.

Iyama noted that the campaign over the years had been for bakers to include only 10 per cent of cassava flour to their bread recipe to discourage importation of wheat.

“The cassava bread this is still on. However, most of the millers are not interested in the cassava bread issue. Especially, because most of them are foreigners and are most interested in wheat.

“What we are asking them to do really is to add just 10 per cent cassava to their recipe. Nobody says it must be 100 per cent of cassava.

“There are some countries that are even doing 40 to 50 per cent of cassava,” he said.

The FACAN president, however, assured that all hope was not lost as the demand for cassava flour, particularly for production of other items like biscuits was on the increase.