The Victims Support Fund (VSF) in continuation of the implementation of its 2019 programmes targeted at restoring livelihood to victims of insurgency is set to launch its agro based intervention in Borno.

Ms Rotkatmwa Gokum, Head of Communication, VSF, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

She quoted the Executive Director, VSF, Prof. Sunday Ochoche, as saying that 4, 000 households across the three most affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe have been identified and selected to benefit from the programme.

“It is estimated that 26,000 indirect beneficiaries would have been reached through this intervention

“The rain-fed farming scheme aims to improve food security, empower the beneficiaries to have a source of livelihood and reduce dependence on charity for survival,” he added.

He also said that the farming inputs to be distributed include mini tractors, improved seeds (rice, cowpea, maize) liquid fertilisers, knapsack sprayers, herbicides and pesticides.

He said agricultural advisory services are provided for the farmers to administer support and guidance in order to ensure maximum yield.

Newsmen report that Victims Support Fund has been implementing various interventions in the Northeast such as promotion of education for children through the provision of learning materials.

Others are introduction of foster care programmes for orphaned children, provision of psychosocial support for women and children, economic empowerment for women, strengthening health systems to cater for the medical needs of victims.

VSF has also embarked on the reconstruction of public buildings and peace building advocacy in the Northeast.