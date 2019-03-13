



The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to about 862 victims of Minna and Bida market fire disasters.

The Bida and Minna fire disasters occurred in February 2018 and January 2019 where traders lost millions to the fire incidents.

The relief materials distributed include roofing sheets, cements, ceiling boards and nails.

The flag off distribution for Bida market fire was done in Bida local government area while the relief materials for Minna market fire were distributed to the victims at the Abdulkadir Kure ultra-modern market Minna.

The NEMA Head of Operation in Charge of Niger and Kwara, Mrs. Lydia Wagami, said the federal government was concerned on the effect of the fire to the government the people which is the reason for the relief materials.

“The relief materials show the Federal government is concerned about the plight of the shop owners who lost their goods, hence government provides relief materials to cushion the effects of the disaster,” she said.

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, Etsu Nupe, who received the relief materials on behalf of the victims for distribution, commended the gesture and called on government to support the victims with cash as capital for their businesses.

He added that the government has planned to reconstruct the market to make it more befitting for business activities to strive.

The victims whose shops were burnt down in the Minna Market during the distribution appreciated the federal government for the gesture.

They said it will go a long way to help them in getting their business up.

One of the most affected victims, Mr. Chima Sylva, thanked the federal government for the relief materials and said that the gesture will assist him to roof his shops that were burnt.

Malam Mustapha Mohammed commended the Federal government and said that the intervention would cushion the effects of the disaster.