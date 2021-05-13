Suspected kidnappers apprehended by the Police in Benue State have attributed the deaths of some of their victims while in captivity to their inability to survive trauma.

The confession of the suspects was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene.

Anene stated, “Suspects confessed that some of the victims died due to inability to survive the trauma of being held hostage while others were killed for not paying the required ransom.

“Two of the suspects also confessed to have killed their wives for making attempt to expose their nefarious acts.”

Anene said the police continued to gain victory over banditry in the state, particularly in the Sankara axis of Ukum, Kastina-Ala and Logo council areas.





She noted that within the past two weeks, operatives deployed to the area have been able to dislodge bandit camps, and recover arms and ammunition.

Anene stated that suspects have been arrested during the operations and charged to court while normalcy had been restored in various markets within Sankara area.

“Acting on intelligence about a ten-man gang of kidnap suspects who escaped from Sankara, police detective trailed and arrested eight of the suspects from Osun state and brought them back for further investigation.

“On 10th May 2021 at about 1000hrs, these suspects opted to lead police detectives to Tavachan forest, Mbamon, Kastina-Ala Local Government Area where they buried their slain victims.

“Upon arrival at the scene, a deep well and a shallow grave were found in the forest with decomposed corpses of their victims,” Anene added.