Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday visited Governor Abiola Ajimobi at the Oyo State Governor’s Office in Ibadan.

Mr Osinbajo arrived the Governor’s Office at exactly 3.20pm.

The vice president arrived the Governor’s Office in company with the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, and Abdullahi Kure, the State Director of the Department of State Services.

Details of the vice president’s meeting with Mr Ajimobi were, however, not made public as the duo declined to speak with journalists.

The governor had presented the vice president a talking drum as gift after the visit.

The duo later left together for an undisclosed location.