Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians to imbibe the principles of creativity, innovation and hard work for the development of the country.

Osinbajo made the call at the Sunday service of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Abuja, and said that character and integrity were also pillars for nation-building.

“The reality is that true success is line-by-line, precept-by-precept, building-block upon building-block, hard work, innovation and character that is the measure of true success.

“The scripture says that God made us in his own image; that creativity that He commanded us to perform in every way is what will change our nation.

“Our creativity, our innovation, our hard work, and it was a command; So, if we obey God, if we are creative, if we are innovative, if we are hardworking, our nation will change,” Osinbajo stated.

He added that there were many countries with “huge resources like ours, and there are many countries with no resources whatsoever but their creativity is the added value that makes a difference.

“So, it doesn’t matter whether you have resources or not. It doesn’t matter where you started from or how low, it is the value that you add by your creativity, by your hard work, by your innovation, by obeying God.

“Doing things differently is what we need to move the nation forward.”

The vice president, who also attended Pentecost Day Service/Rally of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, called on Nigerians to be agents of transformation in their environments.

He also urged the people to pray for their leaders.