Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, have wooed foreign investors to invest in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The duo made the call at the Silicon Valley, California, USA, while addressing major investors on sectors such as oil, gas, power, agriculture and solid minerals.

The delegation also highlighted Nigeria’s market size, entrepreneurial spirit, vibrant young demography, fiscal incentives for pioneer investments.

In a statement, NCDMB stated: ”Wabote was invited on the trip to expatiate on the NCDMB’s strategies to deepen collaborations and sectorial linkages between the Oil and Gas Industry and the ICT sector.

”The Executive Secretary used the opportunity to discuss with top fund managers, sister agencies and the founders of the start-up companies on the Board’s focus areas in Research and Development and support for companies domiciled in Nigeria.

”The Board has developed a pathway for developing research and development capabilities in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry and is partnering with various local and international stakeholders on the initiatives it is pursuing in this regard.

”About 11 Nigerian start-up companies in innovation and technology had the opportunity to make presentations to the foreign investors on their business models and the support they require.

”The presentations covered the application of technology and innovation to address challenges in logistics, procurement, healthcare, financial services and insurance.”

It added: ”The Vice-President thanked the investors for honouring the invitation and the Nigerian delegation for the efforts put into planning the event to make it a resounding success. The delegation also visited the offices of Google and Linkedin in the Silicon Valley.

”Other key officials in the Nigerian delegation included the Minister of Industries, Trade and Investment and the heads of Bank of Industry, BOI, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, Nigerian Film Corporation, NFC, and Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA.”