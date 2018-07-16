Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a senior advocate of Nigeria. But he is also cutting the reputation as a poet capable of weaving love ballads.

He did this again on Sunday celebrating the 51st birthday of his wife, Oludolapo.

Osinbajo took to both Instagram and Twitter to render another romantic poem to his wife of 29 years:

“I found a girl, beautiful and sweet many years ago. I got to know you and you became Queen of my heart. You are my past, my present and my future. You complete me! You are as beautiful as the day I met you. Happy Birthday Oludolapo, your heart is my home”, he wrote.

Last year, at the 28th anniversary of their wedding, Osinbajo composed another poem that went viral:

When our worlds collided, it was just a matter of time.

Our story began today, many years ago

The harmony in the symphony,

My treasure!

Happy Anniversary Oludolapo

Your heart is my home.

On Twitter, Osinbajo’s latest poem has already commanded over 5,000 retweets and 20,000 likes, with the comments already exceeding over 2,000.

Trust cheeky Nigerians, Osinbajo’s obsession with his wife is a ground for them to ask him not to run with President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election.