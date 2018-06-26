Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has caution Nigerians who are taken advantage of insecurity in the country to plunge the country into religious war, saying there was no country in the world that has survived religious war.

Osinbajo disclosed this, on Monday, in Jos, during a meeting with Governor Simon Lalong, security agencies, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da. Jacob Gyang Buba, and the warring communities in Plateau over recent attacks that claimed dozen of lives.

“We must not allow religious crisis in this country that become uncontrollable, we should not allow this to continue, we should have it in the back of our mind that no country in the world have ever survived from a religious crisis. I want to advised all the leaders to show restrain in what we say.

“This is very unexpected after so many effort that has been made to secure peace in Plateau. We had a meeting this morning with the President and he said it is important I come here to have a full meeting with the Governor, all the security agencies and the communities just to have an understanding with regard to what Federal Government can do to help the situation.”

Osinbajo described the killings as sad and disturbing and condoled those who lost their loved ones in the carnage.

“It is very disturbing and sad indeed, I must expressed our sincere condolences on behalf of the people and government of Nigeria to those who lost their lives in Barkin-Ladi, Riyom and Jos South Local Government Areas in the past few days, it is so sad that we still have a situation where this thing can still take place, so many people are killed in this manner.

“It is a very condemnable act and whatever it takes, we must ensure that we do not only arrest those who have committed this heinousness crime but they are seen to be publicly punish for this action. After what has happen, we have seen a number of killings and maiming of innocent lives on the streets.

“It is also unfortunate that some people who are looking at their own personal interest will want to take advantage of the killings of men, women, and children; i don’t know what it is becoming of them when they want to take advantage of the killings, we will look at this with a great deal of concern.”

He said the Federal Government will not allow the prevailing security challenges to continue and urged the security agencies to raised to their constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property.

“The Federal Government will not allow this to stand, this kind of thing is completely inexcusable, there is no reason for this. Plateau state was becoming a model for peace in the country and we will not allow the insecurity to prevail.

“This is really disturbing that after a period of almost three years of relative peace we find that this tragedy took place in the last few days ago. It is the responsibility of leaders to ensure that the situation is brought into control, we will not allow anybody to get away with this killings.

“In the particular case of these Local Governments, we were told that herdsmen attack the villages but we don’t know what was the reason for this, it is a condemnable act, there is no reason why somebody will take up arms to kill Nigerians, it is not allow even in law.”

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong said he was disappointed when he heard that the conflict was between the Berom and the Fulani, saying the peace committee set up between the two communities was becoming a model of emulation in the country.

He said the recommendation of the committee was transmitted recent to the Plateau State House of Assembly to see how they could be transmit into law for other communities in the state to emulate.

Lalong, appreciate the Federal Government and said his administration will not rest until lasting peace is restored in the state.