The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently holding a crucial meeting with top officials of the administration.

Those in the meeting, which was on at 3:18 p.m., include the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; the Director General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Although details of the meeting are yet to be made public, a reliable source in the vice president’s office told newsmen the primary agenda for the meeting is Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The police publicly summoned Mr Saraki on Sunday after he was allegedly named by five robbery suspects as their sponsor.

Sources in the presidency had earlier said Mr Idris met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday to seek the president’s backing for possible arrest of Mr Saraki.

Mr Saraki said Monday afternoon he was eager to answer the police summon but was yet to receive any. He has denied any wrongdoing.