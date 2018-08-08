The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, again on Wednesday met with the acting Director-General of the Department of State Services, Matthew Seiyefa; and the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

The meeting was held inside Osinbajo’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It was held shortly after the Acting President presided over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council held inside the Council Chamber.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently on vacation.

The Wednesday’s meeting was the second time the three of them would be meeting barely 24hours after Lawal Daura was sacked and Seiyefa, as the most senior officer, was asked to take over the DSS.

Both Magu and Seiyefa did not speak with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

The Vice President’s Office had also not issued any statement on the meeting as of the time of filing this report.