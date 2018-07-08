Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is scheduled to lead a public-private sector collaborative investment roadshow to the United States.

He will also be speaking to global industry leaders in information technology and entertainment at the Silicon Valley in San Francisco and Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, from Monday to Wednesday.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday.

Akande said Osinbajo who left the country on Saturday for US would be joined on the investment roadshow by members of the recently-inaugurated Advisory Group on Technology and Creativity – an integral part of the National Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council.

He said the roadshow was designed to showcase the continued improvement in Nigeria’s business environment to entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders in both American cities.

He added that during the trip, Osinbajo will emphasise on a number of the present administration’s policies such as the Ease of Doing Business reforms, which he said have improved the country’s ranking in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index 2017.

He said, “During the US trip, the Vice President will also visit the headquarters of some leading global technology companies.

“There will also be sessions with investors, fund managers and large US technology companies, as well as presentations by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Council, the Bank of Industry, and the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat.

“Other aspects of the Vice President’s trip will be to showcase to the world the progress and strides in the country’s technology, innovation and creative space by Nigerian technology start-ups and entertainment industry practitioners.”

Akande further said that during the trip, some leading Nigerian start-ups would be making pitches about their ideas and products in order to promote investment by US companies in Nigeria’s technology and creativity sector.

“It would also focus on collaboration between Nigerian and US companies in the areas of technology and entertainment, including further cooperation between Nigeria’s film industry, Nollywood, and US Hollywood in the areas of production, distribution and content protection.

“Another objective of the investment mission is to attract Africans in the Diaspora to mentor and support start-ups in Nigeria,” he added.