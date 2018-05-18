Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday said the Federal Government is not relenting in tackling the issue of youth unemployment in the country.

According to the Vice President, a total of 250 standard training centres have been approved across the country to train 20,000 youths under the 2017 budget at the cost of N20billion with monthly stipend mapped out for the youth for a period of one year.

The Vice-President disclosed this on Friday during the official launch of the N-Power Build programme. The programme is aimed at engaging and training 75,000 young unemployed Nigerians in order to build a new crop of a skilled and highly competent workforce of technicians, artisans and service professionals.

Osinbajo explained that the training which is in seven component comprises automotive, carpentry and joinery, electrical installation, masonry, painting and decorations, plumbing/pipe fitting and welding and fabrication.

This he said will go a long way in addressing the issue of youth unemployment.