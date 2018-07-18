The Federal Government, on Tuesday pledged to assist victims of flood disaster in Jibia Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina state.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, made the pledge when he visited the scene of the disaster to commiserate with the victims in Jibia.

“I am here on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari to commiserate and condole with the Katsina State Government and victims of the disaster.

“The President asked me to assure you that everything will be done to ensure that every victim is taken care of and this never repeat itself again.

“We are here with the Director General of National Emegency Management Agency (NEMA), to provide all the relief materials that will be needed.

“As Nigerians, we deserve to live our lives happily, we deserve to be treated well,’’ Osinbajo said.

He prayed to Almighty God to avert future occurrence of the disaster.

“We will work with the state government where compensation is necessary, we will compensate and rebuild where necessary,” Osinbajo said.

The disaster occurred last week, leading to the death of over 50 persons and rendering over 1,000 homeless.