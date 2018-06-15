Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says Edo State, in the last one decade, has retained its status as a reference point with regards to good governance in the country.

Osinbajo gave the commendation at a state dinner held in his honour at the Edo Government House in Benin on Thursday following the vice president’s two-day official visit to the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the Gov. Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo to re-enact the developmental strides recorded during the administration of late Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia.

The vice president gave an assurance of the preparedness of the Federal Government to give the state all the necessary support.

He said the various projects which informed his visit to Edo would no doubt help boost the economy of the state, especially the Federal Government South-South Innovation Hub.

In his remarks, Obaseki expressed gratitude to the vice president for the continued support to Edo.

He said several initiatives of the Office of the Vice President had provided employment and source of income for youths in the state.

“The N-Power and N-build programmes have remained major sources of encouragement for the state in its drive for greatness, ‘’ he said.

Deputy Governor of Edo, Phillip Shaibu, in his address of welcome, solicited for more support from the Federal Government to enable the entrenchment of its developmental programmes in the state.

An highlight of the occasion was the announcement by Obaseki of full scholarship to Miss Obakpolor Esosa, a Senior Secondary School student of Idia College, following her presentation on the menace of human trafficking.