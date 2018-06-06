Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared open the North East Innovation Hub.

Prof. who was accompanied by Prof. Isaac Adewale, the Minister of Health; Aisha Alhassan, Minister of Women Affairs; Udoma Udo Udoma, Minister of Budget; Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Environment, Binta Masi Garba, Senator for Adamawa North and host of others.

While declaring the innovators hub open, the Vice President said the Federal Government of Nigeria was establishing six hubs across the country to be linked with schools hub to creating technologies and innovations for Nigerian youths.

Osinbajo said the government was determined to create the enabling environment for youths of the country to tap into it and create the needed technology since youths are willing to diversify because without technology it would difficult to transform the society.

He pointed that the six hubs would further expose the youths to technologies as the government was working hard to lay a driving point to youths who would take the opportunity of the programmes of government.

He said, “We are also another industrial connection hub around the country with the focal points of creative and technology council would include all technology that our people needs to transform their lives, it is my determination to declare this North East technology hub which would help our youths in this area rediscover themselves.”

Also speaking on the occasion, Martin Babale, the Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, said the state government was determined to key into the innovations hub to drive relevant youths into the a laudable project such as this for the benefit of the state.