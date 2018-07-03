Prof. Yemi Osinbajo would be declaring open the 12th edition of the Abuja International Housing Show, aimed at boosting housing investment in Nigeria.

Mr Festus Adebayo, Managing Director, FESADEB Communications Ltd. and the convener stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

The show which is the largest real estate festival in Africa is expected to hold from July 16 to July 19, 2018 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Adebayo noted that the show which would feature 15,000 participants and 250 exhibitors in various types of building materials would focus on using housing to attract investment and fight poverty.

He said that the show would dwell on how government could create an environment conducive and look into outstanding housing laws at the National Assembly.

The convener explained that looking into laws like the Land Use Act, Foreclosure Laws, Mortgage Banking law among others would attract more investment in the real estate.

“Once that is done, we can use housing to fight poverty. In every estate, there are a lot of people to be engaged including the professionals, artisans and labourers for wealth creation.

“It is not only the developer that makes the money; there are a lot of people the money will transfer to in all ramifications in the course of housing development.

He expressed dissatisfaction that a lot of civil servants have no hope of owing houses in the country.

“The 12th edition is not a talk show; rather it is a forum for exchanging ideas among leaders to enable people acquaints themselves with the latest development in the housing sector.

“It is a forum to strategise for practical solution to solve housing problems in Nigeria. It will assist people to get houses at a discounted rate,’’ he said.

According to the convener, it will feature 26 speakers from not more than 10 countries and different international organisations including the World Bank, African Union of Housing Finance, UN Habitat, India Federation for Housing.

The show will also feature the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, as the Chief Host and FCT Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Bello, Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo and Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger.

Some ministers from the African countries including the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Ghana, Mr Freda Prempeh and its members of parliament will also be in attendance.

The theme of the show is “Driving Growth and Sustainability in Nigeria Housing and Mortgage Markets-Improving Structures and Policies for Impact.”