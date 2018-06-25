Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Tuesday, June 26, address youths in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, in a town hall meeting that will be held at Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Taibat Adeyemi-Agaba, the Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, disclosed on Sunday that Osinbajo would be in Ibadan for the Oyo edition of National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinic.

The MSMEs Clinic, organised by the Office of the Vice President in collaboration with the Oyo State Government, will start on June 25 (today) at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, by 10am daily with an exhibition where locally-made products and enterprises will be exhibited for inspection by the Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo. There will also be interactive session between the Federal Government agencies and the MSMEs

According to Adeyemi-Agaba, the vice president will inspect the MSMEs booth on Tuesday and intimate the stakeholders on the efforts of federal as well as the state governments towards strengthening SMEs in the state and the country at large.

She stated that federal and state government officials, members of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Manufacturers Association on Nigeria (MAN), organised private sector, informal sector, beneficiaries of Federal Government Social Investment Programmes and other stakeholders are expected to be part of the clinic, while youths across the state will be the guests of the vice president at the town hall meeting.

The MSMEs clinic, the commissioner noted, is geared towards driving the economy out of recession and placing it on a sound and sustainable path, saying that the plan is designed to assist the about 37 million micro enterprises recognised by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Small Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) on ease of doing business.