Prof. Msugh Kembe, Vice-Chancellor, Benue State University, has tasked journalists covering developments in the institution to be accurate in their reportage.

“Newsmen covering the school must ensure that their reports are accurate; they must insist on balancing whatever information is at their disposal,” Kembe said in Makurdi on Friday.

The university boss’ counsel was contained in a congratulatory message he sent to the newly elected chairman of the Benue chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr David Ukuma.

He said that factual reporting was the hallmark of positive journalism, and urged reporters to feel free to reach him to clear any information given to them.

“All your reports must conform with the tenets of the journalism profession. You must strive never to compromise ethical standards,” he said.

Kembe commended the partnership between the institution and the NUJ, saying that such good relationship had ensured the training of journalists.

He urged the NUJ to maintain the synergy with the university’s Department of Mass Communication to promote quality in media practice via more training on modern trends.

Kembe advised newsmen to draw the attention of the larger society to the university’s challenges so as to attract the attention needed for more funds that would improve service delivery.