Vice-chancellor escapes kidnapping, assassination attempt

Two suspects who have been allegedly contracted by an Edo based man (name withheld) to kidnap and kill the Vice-Chancellor, University of Mkar, Gboko, Benue state, Professor Zacharys Anger Gundu, have been arrested.

The suspects were said to have been traced and arrested in Agbeede town, in Konshisha Local Government Area by Benue Joint Tasks Force, codenamed, Operation Zenda which is led by a Commander, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Justine Gberindyer.

According to top security sources in Makurdi, Operatives of Zenda working in synergy with other sister agencies “stormed Agbeede town to arrest two suspects who were contracted to kidnap and kill the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mkar, Mkar in Benue State.”

The operation was carried out based on a report of threats to life by Professor Gundu to the Benue State Commissioner of Police, who then detailed Operation Zenda to carry out the investigation.

The suspects who confessed to having been “contracted from Edo state to kidnap and kill one of the fearless critics of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration on the state of insecurity in the country rather made contact with the University Don and demanded the sum of 10 million naira in exchange for his life.

Newsmen gathered that the suspected assassin cum kidnappers were first traced through their girlfriends who upon their arrest aided Zenda to arrest the suspects in Agbeede, in Konshisha.