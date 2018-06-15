The Vice Chancellor of the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Professor Folorunsho Asaju, has alerted of an impending calamity in the Nigeria health sector following the exodus of Nigerian – trained medical doctors into the United Kingdom.

Professor Asaju noted that his recent visit to the United Kingdom indicated that 90 percent of those writing examinations to practice medicine in the United Kingdom were doctors from Nigeria.

He raised the alarm while presenting the 74th Interdisciplinary discourse of the University of Ibadan, Postgraduate school entitled, “Religious undercurrents in the evolution of education in Global context,” stated that it was sad that the Federal Government of Nigeria seemed unperturbed by the massive brain drain which would make many Nigerians die in the absence of qualified medical doctors.

The professor of Christian Theology who noted that while religion had been deployed by the elites as a divisive tool in Nigeria, education without religion and moral teachings was responsible for increasing social vices and terrorism.

Asaju noted that it was sad that institutions were producing graduates only in paper qualification and not on sound morals which would impact on the society.

He noted that while universities were happy producing first class holders, the production of first-class brain without character would amount to the production of ‘clever devils.’

The don said, “People have been crying of brain drain and it appears that Nigeria is not even mindful of the implications of what is happening. My son-in-law who went to write the examination to be able to practice medicine in the UK and engineer said to me that of all those who came for the examination, 90 percent were doctors from Nigeria.

“This is crisis. When you have put in your very best, you train so many people, you have invested in them only for them to get their certificates and we abandon the sick people who are dying in this country to treat those who are already well.

“It is a calamity. Woe unto a nation whose best would desert her shores to go abroad for the sake of pound sterling or dollar to live a life of affluence abandoning people who are so much in need of their expertise, those who invested everything to make them who they are.

“There is another crisis of morals. We have the first-class brain who is empty in terms of morals. If our universities continue to produce first-class students, brains without character, they would have succeeded in producing a bunch of clever devils.

“That is why we have very brilliant people but they have no character. They carry first-class degrees from universities but put them in places of work they do not have the minute of the discipline of punctuality, probity, accountability, or have integrity. It is now very difficult to find good workers in Nigeria.”

In his remarks, Professor Idowu Olayinka, the Vice Chancellor University of Ibadan, said Nigeria must determine the place of religion in its educational system given the confusion and controversies surrounding the role religion play in our communal life.

The UI chief executive said, “It is true that Nigeria educational policymakers in their wisdom, believe that students can learn everything they need to learn without learning anything about religion. Nevertheless, this has continually fueled the culture of wars that now divide many of our communities and undermine educational mission of our schools.”