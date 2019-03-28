<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Professor Kayode Soremekun has sought for more commitment and support for research endeavours by university students, particularly at the post-graduate level.

Soremekun, who is the vice chancellor of Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), attributed the low level of support from the Federal Government and private institutions for the decline in research work.

Prof. Babatope Alabadan, who is the chairman, Committee of Deans and Dean of Faculty of Engineering, FUOYE, represented him on the occasion by.

The don opined that sustainable development and meaningful growth are only achievable via adequate and continuous research in universities, and urged the government and other education stakeholders as well as post-graduate students across the nation’s universities to put in more effort in research studies.

The vice chancellor made the remarks on Wednesday during the maiden edition of FUOYE’s matriculation ceremony for 292 post-graduates students.

Other dons and dignitaries of the institutions present at the event included the Dean, FUOYE School of Post Graduate Studies.

Olayinja Adeniran Ajayi, acting registrar, Prof. Rasaki Ojo Bakare, deans of faculties of Agriculture, Sciences, Social Sciences and Arts as well as dean, Faculty of Arts of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Gbemisola Adeoti, among other university administrators and dons attended the event.

In a matriculation address entitled: “Common academic and academic mistakes by post-graduate students” delivered by the vice chancellor, he said: “Research is important in the development and productive growth of any nation, those who are ready to invest their time to do thorough research are needed but the profile of research efforts in Africa is relatively low, so the future lies on young researchers which is you, post graduate students.

“Whatever decision you take on research now will either benefit or mar you in future. There is need to develop research as a process of building confidence, little is being done to support researchers in terms of grants, facilities etc and there is persistent low investment in research, declining investment in research, but the good news is that the sustainable development goals will promote research in all countries by 2030.

“A post graduate student will make some mistakes, but there are rules for improvement mistakes are meant to be made, but you must learn from them and not repeat them again.”