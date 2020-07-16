



The Vice Chancellor of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, Professor Peace Babalola, has advised the Federal government to adopt a safer school reopening strategy by applying a staggered resumption.

The VC who is a professor of Pharmaceutical Science said this during the fifth Matriculation ceremony of the institution, held online in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

While reacting to the guidelines released by the government for the reopening of the schools, the VC said, the Federal government, in the meantime, could reopen for final year students at all levels to enable them finish their education in time.

She said this was necessary to achieve social distancing as one of the guidelines for the safe reopening of the schools.

According to the Don, while nobody knows when the pandemic would end, there was need for gradual resumption of socio-economic activities, including reopening of schools.

She said, “This pandemic we do not understand it fully and we do not know when it will end. We already know that there is need for social distancing, there is need for hygiene, wearing of face masks and so on.

“So to ensure social distancing, we need to stagger resumption of students and we need to reopen schools for students that are in terminal classes, students that will take external examinations.





“Exams like West African School Certificate (WASC) is actually not just a Nigerian examination, it is a West African examination and they have announced that the exams will start in August, so I believe that while studying and understanding this disease, let start with the students in the terminal classes in all institutions, from nursery to university.

“At least, the school environment we have can take those finalists, they can occupy the entire school and you will still achieve the social distancing when they space out they can do it,” Babalola said.

She appealed to government at all levels to support schools and parents with safety gadgets like face masks, hand sanitisers and thermometers, among others.

The Chancellor and Chairman of the university’s Board of Trustees, Dr. Winifred Awosika in her goodwill message, called on the managements both private and public schools to cooperate with the government to achieve safe reopening of the schools.

Awosika stressed the need for parents, students and schools to cultivate the habit of maintaining good hygiene when schools are reopened.

She urged the government to embark on a monitoring tour to enforce strict compliance of guidelines when schools are reopened, noting that appropriate sanctions should be impose on any school that flout any of the guidelines.

One hundred and forty-eight students were matriculated for different colleges of the institution.