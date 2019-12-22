Veteran Nollywood actor Samuel Alabi Oludayo Akinpelu, popularly known as Alabi Yellow, has passes on.
The news of his death was shared on a Nollywood group platform “Nollywood First” and confirmed by many actors.
Alabi Yellow’s ill health was first made known last year. He was said to have suffered stroke after his wife’s death.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]